Superfoods Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled " Superfoods Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global superfoods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Superfoods are nutrient-rich food products that help in maintaining good health and wellbeing. They contain a rich amount of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, fatty acids, etc. Superfoods mostly include a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, etc. They help in improving heart health, boosting immunity , enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of premature aging, etc. Superfood ingredients are widely adopted in various value-added food products, such as bakery items, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, instant food mixes, ready-to-eat items, etc.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/superfoods-market/requestsample Market TrendsThe rising consumer health consciousness, coupled with the increasing awareness towards several nutritional benefits of superfoods, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related ailments is also catalyzing the need for healthier alternatives for a calorie-rich diet. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products has propelled the utilization of superfood ingredients in the food processing industry. The growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free, vegan, and organic food products with plant-sourced ingredients has led to the emergence of newer product variants with prolonged shelf-life and easy storage benefits.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nprkYC List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Archer-Daniels-Midland CompanyCreative Nature LtdDel Monte Pacific LtdHealthy TruthNature's Superfoods LLPNavitas LLCNutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)Rhythm Superfoods LLCSuncore Foods IncSunfood CorporationSuperlife Co. Pte. Ltd.The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.Breakup by Product Type:FruitsVegetablesGrains & SeedsHerbs & RootsMeatOthersBreakup by Application:Bakery and ConfectioneryBeveragesSupplementsConvenience/Ready-to-Eat FoodsOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresSpecialty StoresIndependent Small Grocery StoresOnline SalesOthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.