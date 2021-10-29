Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,079 in the last 365 days.

Superfoods Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global superfoods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Superfoods are nutrient-rich food products that help in maintaining good health and wellbeing. They contain a rich amount of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, fatty acids, etc. Superfoods mostly include a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, etc. They help in improving heart health, boosting immunity, enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of premature aging, etc. Superfood ingredients are widely adopted in various value-added food products, such as bakery items, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, instant food mixes, ready-to-eat items, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/superfoods-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising consumer health consciousness, coupled with the increasing awareness towards several nutritional benefits of superfoods, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related ailments is also catalyzing the need for healthier alternatives for a calorie-rich diet. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products has propelled the utilization of superfood ingredients in the food processing industry. The growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free, vegan, and organic food products with plant-sourced ingredients has led to the emergence of newer product variants with prolonged shelf-life and easy storage benefits.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nprkYC

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Creative Nature Ltd
Del Monte Pacific Ltd
Healthy Truth
Nature’s Superfoods LLP
Navitas LLC
Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)
Rhythm Superfoods LLC
Suncore Foods Inc
Sunfood Corporation
Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruits
Vegetables
Grains & Seeds
Herbs & Roots
Meat
Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Supplements
Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Small Grocery Stores
Online Sales
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

India Tea Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SlF4bQ

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://bit.ly/2yVwXci

Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YWqLdo

Fish Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qIBvro

Banana Bread Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OQcnSf

Resistant Starch Market Report: https://bit.ly/38uf56T

Nutricosmetics Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OuVblG

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bDymVr

Essential Oils Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tB0BKl

Krill Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/2BDn44s

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Superfoods Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.