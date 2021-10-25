Cobots Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating demand for cobots in the logistics sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cobots Market is expected to reach USD 9342.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Cobots or Collaborative robots are revolutionizing the human-robot interactions in various end-user industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, food & beverage, plastics & polymers, furniture & equipment, healthcare, and logistics industries, among others.

Cobots help by functioning side-by-side the human workforce, thereby reducing cost, time, and floor space when compared to traditional robots.By application, dispensing is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 39.2% in the forecast period. Dispensing robots are beneficial in decreasing human errors by restricting dependence on memory.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

Cobots Market Size – USD 680.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends –Growing demand for cobots in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the healthcare sector, it can lessen the risk associated with medication errors provided other conditions are fulfilled, such as refilling. Further, cobots can provide prescriptions and efficiently run a pharmacy.

For instance, the Franka Emika Panda cobot can perform its operations with a precision of 0.1 mm, as well as its does not stray from its activities and will continuously function with the specified constraints such as in case of the task associated screw tightening, cobots will always accomplish it with the identical pressure and tension ascertaining quality consistency

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg

5 Kg to 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electronics

Plastics & Polymers

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Cobots find extensive usage in applications that require precision and helps in achieving a faster return on investment (ROI). Emergen Research has recently published a new market intelligence report on the global Cobots market that spans over 200+ pages and offers a comprehensive overview of the Cobots market inclusive of value chain analysis, historical and current market size data, market growth, market opportunities, and technological advancements in the market.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Global Cobots Market Report, published by Reports and Data, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Cobots market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cobots market.

The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the global Cobots market.

Chapter 1 covers the Cobots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Cobots, for the period 2012- 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of Cobots s in the market using the same set of data for the period 2012-2017;

Chapter 12 provides the market forecast by regions, types and applications using sales and revenue data for the period 2017-2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe the value chain by focusing on the sales channel and the distributors, traders, dealers of the Cobots . The concluding chapter also includes research findings and conclusion.

