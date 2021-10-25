Submit Release
Employee health and wellbeing expert warns against the bandwagon effect

Care

Caring workplaces work best

Ill-considered approaches can make a bad situation much worse

It’s understandable that employers will want to tackle productivity and engagement problems, but if the complexities involved are not appreciated, their efforts can create additional problems.”
— Professor Neil Thompson
WREXHAM, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expert in employee wellness has warned against companies jumping on the current health and wellbeing at work bandwagon without developing a strategy that does justice to the complexities involved. While Professor Neil Thompson welcomes the current emphasis on investing in workplace wellbeing, he has concerns about complex issues being oversimplified and a superficial approach to important matters being adopted.

In his book, The Managing Stress Practice Manual, he warns of ill-considered efforts on the part of some employers to address workplace problems.
Promoting healthier and happier lifestyles is a very important step forward, he argues, but if initiatives to do this are not well thought through, the results can be extremely disappointing, and even counterproductive – for example, by generating cynicism and mistrust in employees who dismiss them as tokenistic and lacking in a genuine commitment to employee wellness.

Concerns about low levels of productivity and engagement have been worrying a wide range of employing organisations for quite some time now, hence the surge of interest in health and wellbeing as a potential counterbalance.

“It’s understandable that employers will want to tackle productivity and engagement problems,” Professor Thompson claims, “But if the complexities involved are not appreciated, their efforts can create additional problems and waste a lot of time and money in the process”.

If done properly, he argues, employee wellness initiatives can not only improve productivity and engagement, but also reduce sickness absence and staff turnover, improve morale, provide more fertile ground for learning and creativity and make working life a more positive experience for everyone. If done badly, they can make a bad situation significantly worse.

Neil Thompson is an independent writer, educator and adviser and a visiting professor at the Open University. His book, The Managing Stress Practice Manual, is published by Avenue Media Solutions. Further information about his approach to employee wellness can be found in his recent article. He is also the Vice President of Vigoroom UK, a sophisticated employee wellness platform geared towards making workplaces more humane and effective.

