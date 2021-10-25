Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Size Is Likely To Reach USD 13.75 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area is likely to stimulate demandNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from USD 7.76 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.75 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. New and improved technologies, government financial support, large - scale application area, rapid low - cost product development and easy custom product development are the main drivers intended to drive the automotive additive manufacturing market.
Automotive industry stakeholders around the world are now racing towards full industrialization and integration of the AM process in their end - to - end production workflow, starting with software and materials, going through the actual AM hardware and ending with services and a growing number of potential applications.
Thus, 3D printing is well positioned to expand its use as the primary technology for automotive prototyping and tooling, while at the same time creating a stronger than ever opportunity for serial and mass production of customized parts.
The significant players in the market are Stratasys (US), Arcam AB (Sweden), 3D Systems (US), Proto Labs Inc. (US), SLM Solutions (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), ExOne GmbH (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Concept Laser (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands) and others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• On the basis of material-type, the metal segment is expected to hold the largest market share as 3D printing is easy to use in the manufacture of end products (engines, spare parts, other interior and exterior parts).
• While the market continues to focus on prototyping and tooling, by the end of the forecast period, parts production will become the primary revenue opportunity, surpassing prototyping, tooling, hardware and materials.
• Production of parts including metal and polymer parts produced by automotive OEMs internally as well as in outsourcing. These are expected to be the primary revenue opportunity for the automotive additive manufacturing market that drives the whole segment, amounting to almost USD 13.75 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
• Europe is forecasted to grow the largest during the forecast year and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure, rising income levels, low manufacturing costs, rapid product development, and lower competition than mature countries have also amplified market players ' interest in emerging markets.
This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of technology-type, application-type, material-type and regional analysis.
Technology-Type (Units, Thousands: 2020-2028; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)
• Multijet Printing (MJP)
• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)
• Stereolithography (SLA)
• Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
• Others
Material-Type (Units, Thousands: 2020-2028; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)
• Metal
• Polymers
• Ceramics
• Others
Application-Type (Units, Thousands: 2020-2028; and Revenue, USD Million: 2020-2028)
• Prototyping
• Tooling
• R&D & Innovation
• Manufacturing Complex Parts
• Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
