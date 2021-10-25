Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Research Study, Regional Trends, Business Growth and Industry Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
Major prevalence of lifestyle diseases is the key factor driving market growthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 239.46 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, malnutrition, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing spending on healthy food, and growing awareness about tailor-made dietary supplements.
Dietary supplements are used to add nutrients to the diet and improve the health status of an individual. Some of the key functions of dietary supplements are energy and weight management, strengthen bone and joint, improve general health, gastrointestinal health, cardio health, immunity, and others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/929
Dietary supplements are available in a variety of forms such as powders, gel capsules, capsules, tablets, and syrups. Tablet segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for multivitamins in tablet form due to low cost, dose accuracy, longer shelf life, easy to swallow, and others. Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR as compared to other regions over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising preference for healthy lifestyle are key factors boosting market revenue growth in this region.
Major players in the market report include Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, ADM, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer, Nature’s Sunshine Products, FANCL, and Bionova Lifesciences.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dietary supplements market based on type, function, mode of application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Vitamins
• Minerals
• Amino acids
• Botanicals
• Enzymes
• Probiotics
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Additional
• Medicinal
• Sports Nutrition
Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Capsules
• Tablets
• Liquid
• Gel Capsules
• Liquid
• Powder
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/929
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• In September 2021, Ambrosia-SupHerb announced their partnership with Tikun-Olam. This partnership will help both companies to develop made with Israel’s first dietary supplement line using low-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and mushroom.
• Vitamins segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for vitamin supplements due to multiple benefits of vitamin such as it helps to supports immune system, reduces anxiety, increases bone strength, improve eyesight, and others.
• North America accounted for significantly larger revenue share in global market in 2020. Growing demand for food with high nutrition and low calories and rising awareness about the various advantages of dietary supplements are major factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dietary-supplements-market
Questions Addressed In The Global Dietary Supplements Report:
• Which key players are involved in the global Dietary Supplements market?
• Which key constraints are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?
• What market size is the global Dietary Supplements market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?
• Which region is projected to account for robust revenue growth over the forecast period?
• Which reginal segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?
• What revenue CGAR is the global Dietary Supplements market projected to register between 2021 and 2028?
• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Dietary Supplements market?
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
….
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Amway
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Technology Insights
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. Herbalife Nutrition
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Technology Insights
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. ADM
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Technology Insights
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Pfizer
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
Continued…
Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/929
Thank you for reading our report. Kindly note, we also provide customized report as per client request. Do contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will provide you the customized report as per your requirement.
Browse Related Reports –
Asian Ginseng Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/asian-ginseng-market
Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sports-and-fitness-nutrition-market
Algae Protein Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/algae-protein-market
Nutritional Yeast Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nutritional-yeast-market
Grapefruit Seed Oil Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/grapefruit-seed-oil-market
Read our Blog @
https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn