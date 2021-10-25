Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Worth $3,677.7 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years.

Sliding vane air motors are air motors that constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which convert the potential energy into mechanical work by providing rotational motion to the central shaft. Moreover, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and the ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption boost the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, high energy consumption and low demand in heavy duty applications are expected to hamper the market growth.The sliding vane air motor market accounted for $2,575.8 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,677.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025.The products segment accounted for the highest market share of about 74.00% in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. Among end-user industries, the others sector is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in rotary vane air motor market in the coming years. The industrial equipment segment accounted for a major share of about 75.00% in 2017, owing to increase in demand for tools with variable torque, speed, and fastening capabilities.Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in the global sliding vane air motor market. It is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for sliding vane air motor in industrial equipment used in automotive and manufacturing industries.Key Market PlayersAtlas CopcoParker Hannifin CorporationDeprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.Ingersoll-RandBIBUS AGFIAMDesoutter Industrial ToolsGlobe AirmotorsSommer-TechnikFerry ProduitsSANEI Co. Ltd.Key Market SegmentsBy OfferingProductComponentBy ApplicationToolIndustrial EquipmentOthersBy End-user IndustryAutomotiveManufacturingHealthcareOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA