Friction Products and Materials Market Anticipated to Reach $24,533 Million by 2025

The growth of the market is driven by increase in demand for friction products and materials from the automotive end-user industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friction materials are utilized to induce friction in situations where slow movement is necessary. A friction material retrains the relative motion, when a solid object comes into contact with a diverging surface that opposes an object’s direction of movement. In other words, friction can be used anywhere. For e.g. simply slowing down or stopping an object to accelerating it to a certain speed.

The friction products and materials market size accounted for $17,046 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $24,533 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Request for (157 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5251

Friction materials are mostly made up of substances such as paper, elastomerics, graphitics, and sintered metals. Bonded sintered metal or ceramic is most commonly used in the production of friction material products. Friction materials are used to make brake and clutch systems, transmissions, and certain industrial and household items. Industries such as aircraft, aerospace, automotive, railroad, and defense use friction materials for applications, which include clutch & brake systems, operating systems, automotive equipment, gear tooth systems, and industrial machinery.

Pads and lining are the two most popular friction materials. Pads look like a half circular structure, whereas friction linings are made of abrasive components and lubricate raw components of friction materials. Benefits offered by lining friction materials include high heat & pressure resistance and recoverable structure of linings, which drive their demand in the passenger and commercial vehicles.

Top 10 Leading Players

ABS FRICTION CORP.
Akebono Brake Industry
Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)
European Friction Industries Ltd
Fras-le
GMP Friction Products
Hindustan Composites Ltd.
MIBA AG
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
Tenneco (Federal-Mogul Holding)

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5251

Key Market Segments

By Product

Pads
Lining
Discs
Blocks
Others

By Business Type

Original Equipment (OE)
Aftersales

By Application

Brakes
Clutches
Industrial Brake & Transmission Systems

By End-User Industry

Automotive
Railway
Construction
Aerospace & Marine
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5251

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Friction Products and Materials Market Anticipated to Reach $24,533 Million by 2025

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
eVTOL Aircraft Market May Set Huge Growth by 2030 | EHANG, Volocopter GmbH, Uber Technologies
Oat Milk Market to Generate $995.3 Million by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Food Packaging Equipment Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2023
View All Stories From This Author