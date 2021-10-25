Friction Products and Materials Market Anticipated to Reach $24,533 Million by 2025

The growth of the market is driven by increase in demand for friction products and materials from the automotive end-user industry.

Friction materials are utilized to induce friction in situations where slow movement is necessary. A friction material retrains the relative motion, when a solid object comes into contact with a diverging surface that opposes an object's direction of movement. In other words, friction can be used anywhere. For e.g. simply slowing down or stopping an object to accelerating it to a certain speed.The friction products and materials market size accounted for $17,046 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $24,533 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Friction materials are mostly made up of substances such as paper, elastomerics, graphitics, and sintered metals. Bonded sintered metal or ceramic is most commonly used in the production of friction material products. Friction materials are used to make brake and clutch systems, transmissions, and certain industrial and household items. Industries such as aircraft, aerospace, automotive, railroad, and defense use friction materials for applications, which include clutch & brake systems, operating systems, automotive equipment, gear tooth systems, and industrial machinery.Pads and lining are the two most popular friction materials. Pads look like a half circular structure, whereas friction linings are made of abrasive components and lubricate raw components of friction materials. Benefits offered by lining friction materials include high heat & pressure resistance and recoverable structure of linings, which drive their demand in the passenger and commercial vehicles.Top 10 Leading PlayersABS FRICTION CORP.Akebono Brake IndustryCarlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)European Friction Industries LtdFras-leGMP Friction ProductsHindustan Composites Ltd.MIBA AGNisshinbo Holdings Inc.Tenneco (Federal-Mogul Holding)

Key Market SegmentsBy ProductPadsLiningDiscsBlocksOthersBy Business TypeOriginal Equipment (OE)AftersalesBy ApplicationBrakesClutchesIndustrial Brake & Transmission SystemsBy End-User IndustryAutomotiveRailwayConstructionAerospace & MarineOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA