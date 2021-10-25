IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Anticipated to Reach $206,623 Thousand by 2025

The aim of utilization of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is to reduce energy consumption and minimize CO2 emissions.

IE4 motors are utilized for applications such as pumps, conveyers, compressors, and others. IE4 motor is a part of efficiency class motors, which is developed according to the guidelines given by the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) for direct online operation. The enforcement of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities related to the efficiency standards is driving the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. Moreover, surge in adoption of automation process in automotive and material handling sectors is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. In addition, Asia-Pacific exhibited the highest growth in the market in 2017, owing to strong economic growth in the region and development of rhea industrial sector.The parts and components of IE4 motors are mostly made up of aluminum, copper, and steel. Competitors have increased the use of mass and cross-section of copper to enhance the energy efficiency. 20–200kW and more than 200kW are the two most popular IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors, owing to their high operating rate and enhanced energy efficiency.The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue this trend during the coming years. This is attributed to increase in demand for energy efficient-systems in the automotive and machinery industries. In addition, development of the oil & gas and compressor industries particularly in emerging markets fuels the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market growth. Top 10 Leading PlayersABBAltra Industrial Motion Corp.ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD.Bharat BijleeCG GlobalDanfossFuji Electric Co., Ltd.Hitachi Ltd.KAESER KOMPRESSORENKienle + Spiess GmbHKey Market SegmentsBy Product<20 kW20–200 kW>200 kWBy ApplicationMaterial HandlingLiquid PumpsFans & VentilationCooling CompressorsAir Compressors & Vacuum PumpsBlowersCoolersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA