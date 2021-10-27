Manufacturers In The Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Are Incorporating AI In Endoscopy Devices

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoscopy devices and equipment manufacturers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy devices. AI endoscopy systems use real-time data to detect the lesions with a visual maker and then process the images using advanced algorithms through a neural network. For instance, Olympus has launched ENDO-AID, an AI platform for endoscopy systems that also include endoscopy application CADe (computer-aided detection) for colorectal cancer. Medtronic launched the GI Genius module that uses AI to detect the presence of pre-cancerous lesions and it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to be a major driver of the endoscopy devices and equipment market. According to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60% by 2030. Extended working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy food habits are the major causes of chronic diseases such as cancer. The high prevalence of chronic diseases also increases the vulnerability to other contagious infections such as coronavirus infection which severely attacks the patient’s lungs. This will further increase the demand for endoscopy devices used in the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of a number of diseases, driving the endoscopy devices and equipment market.

The global endoscopy devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $30.00 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $30.00 billion in 2020 to $47.10 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.4%. The endoscopy devices and equipment market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 and reach $65.40 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global endoscopy devices and equipment industry are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm.

North America was the largest region in the global endoscopy devices and equipment market, accounting for 37.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the endoscopy devices and equipment market will be South America and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.3% and 13.8% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 13.0% and 12.0% respectively.

TBRC’s global endoscopy devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into endoscope, endoscopy operative devices, endoscopy visualization systems, by application into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.

The global endoscopy devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into endoscope, endoscopy operative devices, endoscopy visualization systems, by application into bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, neuroendoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.

