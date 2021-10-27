Automated Parcel Terminals Are Gaining Popularity In The Domestic Couriers Market

Domestic Couriers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Domestic Couriers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courier service providers are increasingly using automated parcel terminals. Automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units which allow customers to collect, hand in and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenience stores, gas stations and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market. Major companies providing automated parcel terminals are Cleveron Ltd., Neopost group, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ENGY Company, Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., LL OPTIC (Loginpost), InPost S.A.

The global domestic couriers market size reached a value of nearly $454.50 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $454.50 billion in 2020 to $736.00 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce demand which is expected to drive the demand for domestic couriers. The domestic couriers market is expected to grow from $736.00 billion in 2025 to $1,152.80 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Rising demand for food delivery services is expected to contribute to the growth of the domestic couriers market in the forecast period. Several factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing number of families with dual earners, changing consumption patterns, and ease of ordering are increasing the demand for online food delivery services, which is estimated to reach $200 billion by 2025. The rising demand for food delivery services is expected to contribute to the growth of the domestic couriers’ market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global domestic couriers industry are United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, China Post, Royal Mail, United States Postal Service.

TBRC’s global domestic couriers market report is segmented By type into ground, express, deferred, by application into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), by end user into BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, construction, manufacturing, others.

Domestic Couriers Market - By Type (Standard/Ground , Express, Deferred), By Application (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Business (B2B)), By End User (BFSI, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Individuals) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides domestic couriers market overview, forecast domestic couriers market size and growth for the whole market, domestic couriers market segments, and geographies, domestic couriers market trends, domestic couriers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

