Different Genres In The Esports Industry Are A Major Boost To The Market

Esports Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Esports Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presence of a wide product assortment is expected to drive the growth of the market in forecast period. Different genres of esports allows players interact with tens of thousands of other players online while completing quests and socializing. The different esports genres such as real-time strategy games, Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) and its sub-categories Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPG) are increasingly becoming popular among the millennials and is expected to boost the user engagement, thus, increasing revenues. For instance, Battle Royale, First Person Shooter (FPS), Real-Time Strategy, Sports games, Simulation and Fighting are few genres.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, esports have seen a rapid rise in popularity as people look for alternative entertainment due to cancellation of sporting events across the globe. This increasing popularity of esports is filling a social void and is helping in bringing entertainment into many homes. This allows people to connect with each other even in lockdown. According to the 2020 Esports Survey Report conducted by Foley & Lardner LLP and The Esports Observer, nearly 61% of respondents stated that the driver of this trend is continued social distancing boosting engagement with esports. Another 61% cited that the growth of online streaming platforms boosted the market, and 52% of respondents stated the increased movement of big brands into esports sponsorships.

The global e-sports market was valued at $1.07 billion in 2020. The market accounted for 0.001% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the esports market accounted for $0.1.

Read More On The Global Esports Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/esports-market

Major players covered in the global esports industry are Activision Blizzard Inc., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Tencent, Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc.

TBRC’s global e-sports market report is segmented by game into multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real time strategy, first person shooter, fighting and sports, by platform into pc, console, mobile, others, by revenue source into sponsorship, advertising, merchandise & tickets, publisher fees, media rights.

Esports Market - By Game (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Real Time Strategy, First Person Shooter, Fighting And Sports), By Platform (PC, Console, Mobile), By Revenue Source (Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Publisher Fees, Media Rights) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides esports market overview, forecast esports market size and growth for the whole market, esports market segments, and geographies, esports market trends, esports market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Esports Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5259&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Online Gambling Global Market Report 2021 - By Game Type (Betting, Casino, Lottery, Poker, Online Bingo), By Device (Desktop, Mobile), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-global-market-report

Spectator Sports Market - By Type (Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Revenue Source (Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship), By Type of Sport (Soccer, Cricket, Rugby/Football, Tennis), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spectator-sports-market

Role Playing Games Market -By Product (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (Mmorpgs), Action-Based Rpgs, Turn-Based Rpgs, Puzzle Rpgs, Tactical Rpgs), By Platform (Pc Rpg, Mobile Rpgs, Console Rpgs), By Distribution (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/role-playing-games-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/