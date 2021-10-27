Manufacturers In The Augmented Reality Devices Market Are Focusing On Making Digital Content Interactive

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augmented reality devices manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of augmented Reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Combination of virtual and augmented reality enables users to both see and interact with digital content at the same time. For instance, Spatial, an augmented reality company has developed a platform to enable interactive conference call, where the users can interact with their surroundings without any physical presence. With the combination of AR and VR technology, the users of the application can also witness pin boards and whiteboards.

The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) devices in the medical field is driving growth in the AR devices market. AR devices are increasingly being used by surgeons for pre-surgical planning. Surgeons can create 2D or 3D images of patient anatomy and overlay them on to the patient's body for accurate surgical planning. For instance, the Opensight augmented reality system developed by Novarad allows surgeons to visualize into the patient while simultaneously looking at the patient in real time. This enables surgeons to accurately plan for a surgery. Augmented reality is also being used to find the accurate position of veins under a patient's skin during blood transfusion. For instance, AccuVein uses projection based augmented reality to view real time image of veins under the surface of the skin during blood transfusion.

The global augmented reality devices market is expected grow from $2.39 billion in 2020 to $3.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 40%.

Read More On The Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-devices-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global augmented reality devices industry are Sony, Oculus, Samsung Electronics, HTC, Google, PTC, Microsoft, Wikitude, DAQRI, Blippar, Osterhout Design Group, Toshiba Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality, Upskill, Apple, Intel, Continental, Visteon, Eon Reality, Vuzix, MAXST, Navdy, Cyberglove Systems, Sensics, Leap Motion, Sixense Entertainm, Atheer, Marxent Labs, Meta, Infinity Augmented.

TBRC’s global augmented reality devices market report is segmented by type into head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), by application into consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, automotive, by component into hardware, software.

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display (HUD)), By Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive), By Component (Hardware, Software), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides augmented reality devices market overview, forecast augmented reality devices market size and growth for the whole market, augmented reality devices market segments, and geographies, augmented reality devices market trends, augmented reality devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3106&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Wearable, Vision-Based, Spatial, Mobile Device-Based), By Device Type (Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-health-care-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2021 - By Category (Primary And Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling And Certifications, Higher Education, Language), By Device (Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops), By End User (Higher Education, K-12), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Applications (Training, Annual Reports and Augmented Brochures, Architectural Projects/New Construction, Games, Trade Show Environments), By Type (Hardware, Software), By End Use (Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/