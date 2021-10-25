Slide Stainers Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028
Technological advancements in laboratory infrastructure and surging demand for laboratory automation solutions is bolstering market growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for advanced equipment in clinical research and diagnostic laboratories, increasing adoption of automated slide stainers, and technological advancements in laboratory instruments used in pathologies. Some other factors include growing emphasis on automation of pathological procedures, urgent need for improved laboratory efficiency and precise results, rising adoption of advanced diagnostic software, and increasing government spending on research & development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Rapidly increasing geriatric population worldwide, increasing healthcare burden driven by rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and surging healthcare expenditure are other factors expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.
Slide strainers are devices used to automate the staining process of prepared cytology or histology tissue specimens. These devices diffuse dyes into the specimens through direct staining, indirect staining, mordant staining, or surface adsorption processes. The process of staining plays a vital role in the microscopic study of biological samples as it highlights connective tissue, muscle fibers, and cell populations and organelles. Slide strainers are widely used in cytopathology, histopathology, and hematology and help quantify specific compounds present in biological samples. Increasing adoption of automated slide stainers for automation of the staining process is a significant factor propelling market growth. These devices automate the staining process of hematologic smears, thereby automatically adjusting sample thickness and color intensity. One of the main advantages of automated slide stainers is that more than one staining process can be conducted at a time.
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Slide Stainers market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck Group, Biocare Medical, Sakura, Hardy Diagnostics, and General Data Company.
• Based on product type, the reagents segment is expected to dominate other type segments over the forecast period, and register the highest revenue growth rate. Growth of this segment is supported by rising healthcare burden of chronic and acute diseases, increasing focus on laboratory automation, significant rise in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and increased government investments in healthcare infrastructure development.
• Among the end-use segments, the diagnostic centers segment accounted for highest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of diagnostic centers, rising adoption of automated laboratory instruments in diagnostic centers, and increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases is fueling revenue growth of this segment.
• The slide stainers market in North America accounted for over 33% revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. Rising demand for automated laboratory equipment, increasing government funding for research & development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and presence of state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure are some major factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Reagents
• Consumables & accessories
• Equipment
o Manual slide staining sets
o Automated slide strainers
By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Immunohistochemistry
• Hematoxylin and eosin
• In situ hybridization
• Cytology
• Hematology
• Microbiology
• Special stains
By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Hospitals & clinics
• Diagnostic centers
• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
• Academic and research institutes
• Others
Regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
