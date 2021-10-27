Hybrid DTH Set-Top Boxes Launches Is A Growing Trend In The Satellites Market

Satellites Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Satellites Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Satellites Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of Hybrid DTH Set-Top Boxes is gaining popularity in the satellite market. The Hybrid Set-Top Boxes are something that surfaced as the result of DTH operators trying to bring online content on the TV screens. For instance, in 2020, D2h has launched an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set-Top Box and Voice-enabled stick with Alexa built-in. It is worth noting that the new Set-Top Box which has been launched by D2h is not a standard Set-Top Box which only comes with a DTH connection. But it is a Hybrid Set-Top Box that accumulates a DTH connection along with Over-the-Top content (OTT). A Hybrid Set-Top Box is something that will let you access both your OTT content online and the satellite TV channels side by side.

In October 2020, AAC Clyde Space, a Swedish-based company that provides small satellite solutions announced the acquisition of SpaceQuest, Ltd. for $8.4 million. The acquisition is expected to help AAC Clyde Space to grow its operations in the U.S.A and to expand Space-as-a-Service offerings. SpaceQuest, Ltd. is a Virginia-based satellite technology developer.

The global satellites market size is expected to grow from $17.99 billion in 2020 to $18.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The satellites market is expected to reach $21.60 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Major players covered in the global satellites market are Intelsat, SES S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., AAC Clyde Space, Adcole Maryland Aerospace LLC, Alen Space, Blacksky, Blue Canyon Technologies(BCT), Endursat, Exolaunch GmbH, G.A.U.S.S. Srl, Geooptics Inc, Gomspace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Nanoavionics, Nanoracks, Viasat Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham Limited.

TBRC’s global satellites market report is segmented by type into large satellite, mini satellite, micro satellite, by orbit into low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), geosynchronous orbit (GEO), elliptical orbit, by end user into commercial, civil, government, others, by application into scientific research, technology demonstration and verification, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, communication, others.

Satellites Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite), By Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Elliptical Orbit), By End User (Commercial, Civil, Government), By Application (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration And Verification, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides satellites market overview, forecast satellites market size and growth for the whole market, satellites market segments, and geographies, satellites market trends, satellites market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

