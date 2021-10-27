Increasing Demand For Wooden Raw Materials Is Positively Impacting The Forest Products Trucking Market

Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for wood-based raw materials drives the demand for the forest products trucking market. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Annual Market Review 2018 – 2019, the total consumption of roundwood logs for industrial use and fuel in the UNECE region was estimated to be 1.4 billion m3 in 2018, which is an increase of 5% over that of 2017. The consumption of wood-based panels grew by 1.3%. International trade of softwood logs reached 93 million m3 in 2018, which is a 52% increase over the last ten years. The rise in demand for wooden raw materials boosted the demand for trucking forest products and positively affected the forest products trucking market.

The global forest products market size is expected to grow from $159.69 billion in 2020 to $172.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $230.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players covered in the global forest products trucking industry are GoodLogistics, Timber Products Company, Fr. Meyer's Sohn (GmbH & Co.) KG, JB Hunt Transport Services, Knight Transportation, CRST International, Leavitt’s Freight Service.

TBRC’s global forest products trucking market report is segmented by type into log transport, chip transport, by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, light trucks.

Forest Products Trucking Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Log Transport, Chip Transport), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides forest products trucking market overview, forecast forest products trucking market size and growth for the whole market, forest products trucking market segments, and geographies, forest products trucking market trends, forest products trucking market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

