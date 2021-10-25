Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Report 2020 by Emerging Trends , Types, Applications, Future Growth Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size – USD 497.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile phlebotomy services market size reached USD 497.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/752

mobile phlebotomy services increased rapidly, and the trend continues to drive revenue growth of the market currently. Some individuals and patients are required to undergo routine blood tests and many are reluctant to visit hospitals or testing centers owing to the pandemic and risk of infection. As a result, preference for mobile phlebotomy services has been gaining rapid traction among an increasing base of individuals requiring blood draws and tests etc.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Scope of the report: Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

To Read complete Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-phlebotomy-services-market

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Interpretation prospect:

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market include:

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC.

Get Free Sample Report Copy and All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/752

Region wise performance of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market industry

North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market growth.

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile phlebotomy services market on the basis of service, application, end-use, and region:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Process & Handling

Specimen Collection

Routine Draws

Stat Draws

Specialty Test Kits

Saliva Kits

Stool Specimens Kits

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biosimilar

Infectious Disease

Immunoassay

Urinalysis with UTI Panel

Respiratory Virus Panel

Tuberculosis Screening

Vaccine Clinical Trials

Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/752

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market ?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market ?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market performance?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for home-based point of care tests

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of cancer

4.2.2.4. Rising incidence of infectious disease and prevention measures

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Invasive blood collection technique

4.2.3.2. Poor blood sample collection by unskilled phlebotomists

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market By Services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnostics-market

Medical Device Security Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-security-market

Connected Healthcare Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-healthcare-market

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market

Closed Loop Marketing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/closed-loop-marketing-market

Healthcare Chatbots Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

IoT in Agriculture Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-agriculture-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.