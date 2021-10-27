Wearable Technology Is Shaping The Nanotechnology Clothing Market

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions. The company showcased the product range at the 5th Wearable Expo at Tokyo Big site, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology. The integration of technology with nano clothing is projected to be a major trend in the nanotechnology clothing industry over the next coming years.

The global nanotechnology clothing market size is expected grow from $4.24 billion in 2020 to $6.30 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.

The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms. For instance, in March 2020, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.



Major players covered in the global nanotechnology clothing industry are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, BASF, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Nantero, Liquidia Technologies, DigiLens Inc., StoreDot, Abionic, Lyncean Technologies, NuMat Technologies, Nanotech Industrial Solutions, Aspen, Aerogel, NanoHorizons, Nanex, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Global Photonic, Konara.

TBRC’s global nanotechnology clothing market report is segmented by type into nanocoated textiles, nanoporous textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, composite fibres based on nanostructures, by application into healthcare, packaging, sports and leisure, defense, home and household, environmental protection, geotextiles, others, by end-user into men, women, kids.

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nanocoated Textiles, Nanoporous Textiles, Fabrics Consisting of Nanofiber Webs, Composite Fibres based on Nanostructures), By Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Sports and Leisure, Defense, Home and Household, Environmental Protection, Geotextiles), By End-User (Men, Women, Kids), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nanotechnology clothing market overview, forecast nanotechnology clothing market size and growth for the whole market, nanotechnology clothing market segments, and geographies, nanotechnology clothing market trends, nanotechnology clothing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

