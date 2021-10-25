Food Delivery Services Market (2021 to 2028) - by Global Key Vendors , Future Growth , Product Scope

Emergen Research Logo

Food Delivery Services Market Size – USD 130.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Food delivery services include delivering groceries from supermarkets, meals from restaurants, and vegetable box deliveries, among others. Advancements in technology have enabled provision of quicker and more prompt services, thereby serving to enhance customer experience and retaining existing customers as well. Guarantee of safe and secure deliveries is also driving popularity of services provided.

Scope of the report: Food Delivery Services Market

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Food Delivery Services Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Food Delivery Services Market . The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Food Delivery Services Market report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the Food Delivery Services Market include:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).

Region wise performance of the Food Delivery Services Market industry

North America Food Delivery Services Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Food Delivery Services Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Food Delivery Services Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Food Delivery Services Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Food Delivery Services Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of model, type, payments, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Payments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cash on Delivery

Online Payment

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Food Delivery Services Market ?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Food Delivery Services Market ?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Food Delivery Services Market performance?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Delivery Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Delivery Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence of online food delivery services

4.2.2.2. Changes in lifestyle and increase in disposable income

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuation in market prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Food Delivery Services Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

