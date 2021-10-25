Agricultural Robots Market Applications, Types, Products, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the rising demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating agricultural robots in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period. The declining agricultural workforce in several countries due to the aging of farmers and lack of skilled labor has resulted in the increasing adoption of agricultural robots over the forecast period. Increasing labor costs due to the shortage of labor is another contributing factor to the market's growth.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Agricultural Robots market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Scope of the report: Agricultural Robots Market

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Agricultural Robots market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of agricultural drones in the agricultural sector to facilitate smart farming.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Agricultural Robots market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Agricultural Robots market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Agricultural Robots market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Agricultural Robots market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Agricultural Robots market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Agricultural Robots market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of Offering, Type, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dairy management

Soil management

Field farming

Animal management

Crop management

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Agricultural Robots market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Agricultural Robots market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Agricultural Robots market growth worldwide?

