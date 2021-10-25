Paige Dest of BYODestiny to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are finally realizing we can’t leave our emotions at the door to the office. Emotions are part of us. There is nothing we do that does not have an emotion attached.

If we understand the emotions we are feeling and examine the information they provide, we can develop the best strategies for any challenge. That’s emotional intelligence.

Paige Dest is an emotional intelligence coach and the founder of BYODestiny, where she empowers individuals to understand and manage their emotions in order to make smarter life and work choices.

Paige teaches her clients to be more aware of themselves and others in the moment to have better relationships.

“We often allow our emotions to drive our behavior, but this is a way of actually using emotions to consciously choose our behavior.,” says Paige.

BYODestiny stands for “bring your own destiny.”

“I believe that everybody has a purpose and a place in this world,” says Paige. “I work with my clients to use their emotions to find their place in that world.”

Emotional intelligence is about more than just empathy. There are leadership competencies we can gain from emotional intelligence like gracious leadership, communication, building bonds, building trust and conflict resolution. As a result, more and more leaders are working with emotional intelligence coaches in order to build these skills.

Paige developed her emotional intelligence after almost 30 years of working in the banking profession.

“I struggled with trying to maintain my emotions in that professional world,” recalls Paige. “I worked with an emotional intelligence coach and made friends with my emotions to accept them and use them in a positive way.”

Emotional Intelligence is a constant practice requiring a growth mindset, but those with emotional intelligence enjoy more peace in their life.

“It's about trying to be the best person we can be,” says Paige.

