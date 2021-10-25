Anti-Rheumatics Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $71,934 Million Your Business by 2026
Anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of obesity across the world drive the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. However, side effects related to the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, R&D activities in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics present numerous opportunities in the market.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Pfizer, Inc.
Johnson & Johnsons
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Celegene Corporations
MedImmune, LLC
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Biogen Inc.
Celltrion Inc.
Amgen Inc.
The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's)segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-
By on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatics drugs (DMARDs) segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% by 2026. The other segments analyzed in the report include corticosteroids and uric acid drugs.
Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue-
By geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-third of the total market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Anti-Rheumatics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Anti-Rheumatics Market analysis from 2020 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Anti-Rheumatics Market growth.
