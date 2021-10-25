Membrane Chromatography Market To Reach USD 641.87 Million By 2028 With CAGR of 15.8% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, rising demand for membrane chromatography in pharmaceutical drug analysis processesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing advantages of membrane chromatography over other chromatography techniques, rapid adoption of membrane chromatography in biotechnology research, and growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancement in validation of chromatographic processes to develop a more cost-efficient approach and provide better understanding of the processes is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Membrane chromatography uses membranes having micron-size pores that contain functional ligands on inner surface of the pores. These membranes enable selective separations through adsorption or binding depending on ion-exchange, reversed-phase, affinity, and hydrophobic interactions. Membrane chromatography can significantly reduce downstream bioprocessing costs attributed to its disposable nature, low buffer utilization, and low material costs. This is a key factor boosting adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
Increasing demand for membrane chromatography can be attributable to its application as a disposable device while simultaneously having a product with increased purity. This has significantly boosted adoption of membrane chromatography, particularly ion-exchange chromatography, in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technicians and lack of awareness about the technique and its benefits is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, GL Sciences Inc., Regis Technologies, Inc., and Restek Corporation, among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3967
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.
Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Membrane Chromatography market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• Consumables segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand and use of capsules, cassettes, and cartridges for purification processes in lab-scale manufacturing, process development, and biomanufacturing.
• Ion-exchange chromatography segment is expected to dominate other technique segments over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in product development and quality control process in pharmaceutical drug analysis.
• Flow-through segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising usage of flow-through technology in monoclonal antibody polishing process and virus purification.
• Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes, and rising investment for expanding R&D activities in the sector.
• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing research activities, rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.
• In March 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Novasep announced a collaboration agreement in the field of chromatography and single-use bioprocessing. Combination of Novasep’s BioSC platform and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s single-use technology is expected to form the foundation for development of innovative chromatography systems.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3967
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global membrane chromatography market based on technique, product, operation mode, end-use industry, and region:
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography
o Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography
o Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography
• Affinity Membrane Chromatography
• Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Consumables
o Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges
o Syringe Filters
o Filter Plates
o Spin Columns
o Membrane Discs and Sheets
o Other Consumables
• Accessories
Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Flow-through Membrane Chromatography
• Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• CROs
• Others
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.
Key Regions Assessed in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report further segments the global Membrane Chromatography market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3967
Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.
Browse More Reports:
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market
Liquid Embolic Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-embolic-market
Cardiac Safety Services Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-safety-services-market
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmaceutical-excipients-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn