Europe CBD Oil Market Research Report 2021, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe CBD Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the europe CBD oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound obtained from resins, leaves, and flowers of the marijuana or hemp plant. To produce CBD oil, cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant and is diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil. CBD oil has a high content of amino acid, iron, fiber, zinc, etc. Besides having moderating effects on depression, anxiety, insomnia, seizures, etc., the oil is also used to relieve pain, improve heart health, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, treat acne, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Europe CBD Oil Market Trends:
The increasing legalization of cannabidiol across several European countries is primarily driving the market for CBD oil. Moreover, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is also catalyzing the product demand for treating such ailments. In line with this, CBD oil-infused supplements are being increasingly adopted in cancer treatment to minimize the side effects of chemotherapy, like weight loss, nausea, fatigue, etc. Additionally, the advancing pharmaceutical industry and the increasing use of bioactive ingredients in drugs are further bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the escalating usage of CBD oil in cosmetics and personal care products due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties is expected to further strengthen the Europe CBD oil market in the coming years.
Europe CBD Oil Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aurora Cannabis, Diamond CBD Inc., ENDOCA, APHRIA Inc., ConnOils LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Emblem CANNABIS, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, CBD Ultra Limited and The Original Alternative Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.
Breakup by Source:
• Marijuana Based
• Hemp Based
Breakup by Product Type:
• Inorganic
• Organic
Breakup by Product Category:
• Flavoured
• Unflavoured
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Personal Care
• Healthcare
• Nutraceuticals
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Direct
• Indirect
Breakup by Country:
• Germany
• Spain
• Italy
• France
• United Kingdom
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
