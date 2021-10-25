Land Mobile Radio System Market 2021 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand
Rise in the upgradations and enhancements of critical communication operations is an essential factor driving the land mobile radio market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The portable land mobile radio systems accounted for the majority of the land mobile radio system market size in 2015, owing to their mobility, ease of operation, and ability to operate in challenging conditions. The portable land mobile radio system market is expected to generate $26,880 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.1%.
The global land mobile radio system market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of efficient mission-critical communication in the defense and emergency response sector. Land mobile radio systems are widely used in various industries such as manufacturing, construction, transportation, mining, and retail. However, dearth of the spectrum, limited channel capacities, and stringent government regulations hamper the land mobile radio system industry growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for effective communication technologies across emerging countries such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA with heavy government investments is expected to present numerous opportunities for the land mobile radio system industry growth.
The analog land mobile radio system market accounted for the largest share in the global land mobile radio system in 2015, owing to its low cost and intensive applications in non-mission-critical communication. However, the adoption of the digital land mobile radio system segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to its high-quality coverage, lower power consumption, log display, integration of customized software applications, and availability of data services. The digital land mobile radio system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 150 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2110
The land mobile radio systems are used by various end-users, including defense & public safety, commercial, construction, transportation, and others, to improve efficiency in the commercial sector, and offer emergency services to users during natural disasters & terrorist attacks. In 2015, the defense and public safety sector accounted for the largest share in global land mobile radio system industry and is estimated to reach $13,885 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.4%. Land mobile radio systems are widely used by defense sector and public safety organizations, as they enhance contextual awareness, improve decision making, accelerate responsiveness, enable emergency first responders to maintain peace, and offer services to citizens.
North America generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2015, accounting for $5,595 million, and is projected to reach $15,674 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing scope of applications in the commercial, government, construction, and transportation sectors in the region. The increasing inflow of investment in the defense sector coupled with technological advancements in the telecommunication industry has boosted the market growth in this region.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2110
Major industry players - Airbus DS Communications, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Thales Group S.A., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Raytheon Company, Cassadian Communications, Inc., Cartel Communication Systems, TE Connectivity Ltd, and RELM Wireless Corporation
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Similar Reports -
1. Mobile and Handheld Gaming Market
2. Mobile Edge Computing Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn