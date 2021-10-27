Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Size, Growth, Trend, Strategies And Opportunities 2021-2030

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market is expected to grow from $5.804 billion in 2020 to $6.233 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.583 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The increasing prevalence of various respiratory diseases contributed to the global respiratory devices and equipment market’s growth by increasing the use of diagnostic devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

The respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market consist of sales of diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture respiratory devices and equipment. Respiratory devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in portable and wireless diagnostic respiratory devices. The trend is being driven by the ease of handling, cost-effectiveness, advanced features of these devices, and their suitability for use at home care organizations. Innovative technology-enabled portable respiratory devices are being launched into the market, which unlike traditional devices, can be used for immediate diagnosis of vital signs, for example, the patients’ respiratory rate and the pulse rate. For instance, in 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved MediPines Corporation's non-invasive portable medical device, which provides clinicians with real-time pulmonary parameters and insights to support rapid triage and treatment decisions for respiratory conditions.

Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Segments:

The global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market is further segmented:

By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment Manufacturing, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment By Product: Instruments And Devices, Assays And Reagents,

By Test Type: Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests,

By Disease Type: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis, Other Diseases,

By End User: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories, Other End Users.

By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market players, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market segments and geographies, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Organizations Covered: ResMed. Inc., Medtronic PLC, Massimo Corporation, Fisher & Paykel

Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alere Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, General Electric Healthcare Limited, Invacare Corporation, Vyaire Medical Inc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, Drager Medical GmbH, Maquet Corp., Invacare Corp., Biomérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cosmed, Seegene Inc, Sdi Diagnostics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

