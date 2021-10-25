Ron Moore of Super Grip Lock to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SWEET HOME, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believe it or not, people are allowed to buy and sell unlocking devices online. It’s a 5th amendment right that puts millions of families across America at risk.

As a result, pick guns and bump keys are sold online. Criminals know about these devices. Meanwhile, the average person has no idea how vulnerable their families are.

The Super Grip Lock Strap cuts pickers off at the pass by making most deadbolts key and pick proof almost instantly.

“I want everyone to be able to afford Pick Proof Security and to be able to lock their door with the peace of mind that it will stay that way,” says Ron Moore, CEO of Super Grip Lock. “The Super Grip Lock Strap gives them that peace of mind.

The Super Grip Lock Strap has two attachments: one is the slot; and the other a self-adjusting, elastic sleeve that slips over the tip of your deadbolt handle. Super Grip Lock attaches to and wraps around the deadbolt handle and the strap is pressed together under the door knob to secure the deadbolt handle when the bolt is engaged. This stops all keys and picking devices from unlocking the deadbolt. It’s so simple a child can do it.

It sounds like it’s a lock for your lock.

“That's exactly what it is!” says Moore. “If the intruder can't retract the bolt, they can’t unlock your door.”

The inspiration for the Super Grip Lock came to Moore while he and his wife were staying in a motel.

“Housekeeping just walked in the door!” recalls Moore. “And it wasn't the first time that happened. It just irked me, and I started thinking about how to prevent housekeeping from unlocking that door.”

Moore drew a diagram of a spring-loaded device that would fit on top of the door handle, but he needed a way to keep the deadbolt handle from turning no matter what position it was in when the deadbolt was locked.

“It was actually my wife Melinda who suggested using a hoop & loop Strap,” Moore admits. “I wouldn’t have thought of using a strap to secure the deadbolt handle it in a million years.”

The National Locksmith has been evaluating locks for the Lock Industry since 1929. Here is what they had to say about the product.

“When I first heard about the strap, I thought it was too good and simple to be true, but I have tested it on numerous doors, and it worked well on all the deadbolts we tested. You simply cannot apply enough turning force to a key to unlock the deadbolt.”

Moore says the Super Grip Lock is an affordable option for people who travel or rent. It’s ideal for most homeowners who cannot afford pick proof deadbolts. Super Grip Lock works instantly on most deadbolts.

“When people learn about the Super Grip Lock and how and why it works America will be a safer place to live,” says Moore.

Close Up Radio will feature Ron Moore in an interview with Jim Masters on October 27th at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT

