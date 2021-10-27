Global Diabetic Foods Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the diabetic foods market is expected grow from $10.62 billion in 2020 to $11.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is a key factor driving the growth of the diabetic foods market.

The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic food products are dietary products which include reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content that help regulate blood glucose increase. Diabetic food also contains low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, etc.

Product innovation is the key trend in the diabetic foods market. The introduction of various items such as low-calorie sweet beverages, sugar-free jellies, diabetic bakery items, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy goods are attracting more customers towards diabetic foods. For instance, companies like Coke, Pepsi, Thumps Up and Sprite introduced new beverages such as protein shakes, good-for-good beverages and functional waters that are gradually making their presence felt in retail stores and contributing to faster growth in the overall beverage category. With an annual growth rate of 7%, the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) industry in India was pegged at Rs 25,000 in 2018. Coke's biggest segment in the US, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero Sugar contributed to an 8% rise in retail sales growth last year for the brand of non-calorie sparkling soft drinks, it reported a 5% organic global growth overall for the year.

By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Beverages, Snacks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others

By End User: Children, Adults

By Geography: The global diabetic foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetic foods global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diabetic foods global market, diabetic foods global market share, diabetic foods global market players, diabetic foods global market segments and geographies, diabetic foods global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Diabetic Foods Market Organizations Covered: David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc, Nestlé SA, Unilever Plc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Cadbury Plc., Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd., Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Anhui Elite International Trade Co. Ltd., Amber Lyn, Saputo Inc., Hunan Hill Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Danone, Inc., Golden Farm Candies, Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Mondelez International, Mars Inc., Sushma Gram Udyog, Hill Pharmaceutical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

