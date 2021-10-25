Solar Energy Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Region and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing global population and the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries. The decreasing cost of renewable sources of energy is expected to drive the industry's growth over the forecast period. The increasing cost of coal, gas, or oil has resulted in the government's growing initiatives to reduce the dependency on coal-generated energy.

The Global Solar Energy Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Solar Energy industry. The report covers the Solar Energy Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Solar Energy market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Solar Energy market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Solar Energy market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Solar Energy Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Solar Energy Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Solar Energy industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Solar Energy market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company's upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The Solar Photovoltaic segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The industrial and commercial sectors increasingly use it for large scale power generation.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government's increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Solar Energy Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key Companies in the market include: Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Solar Energy Market.

Examine the size of the global Solar Energy Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Solar Energy Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Solar Energy Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Solar Energy Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Solar Energy Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Solar Energy Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Solar Energy market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Solar Energy market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lighting

Charging

Electricity generation

Heating

