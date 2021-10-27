Global Biomass Electricity Market Size And Biomass Electricity Market Growth Opportunities

Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the biomass electricity market is expected to grow from $33.11 in billion 2020 to $35.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $50.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The increasing government support through various government subsidies and policies drives the growth of the biomass electric power generation market.

The biomass electric power generation market consists of sales of electricity generated using biomass and related services for household and commercial purposes. Biomass gasification refers to a process that involves the burning of biomass for the generation of producer gas or syngas for production of electricity. Producer gas is a combustible gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen. The gasification process uses heat, pressure and partial combustion which takes place when the air supply (o2) is inadequate for the combustion of biomass.

The companies in the biomass electric power generation market are developing new methods to produce electric power through new hybrid biogas plants by combining biogas with other forms of renewable energy sources such as solar energy. The combination of solar energy with biogas reduces the operating cost and efforts required to deal with the waste products from the farms. Following the trend, U.K based Bioplex and Controllis, in 2019, together developed an onsite-electric power generator system including a high output system to convert grass, animal and food waste into biogas, biogas powered 12kW DC Genset generator, solar power arrays, battery bank and 75kW AC Mains Inverters. This onsite-electric power generator system also provides cloud-based remote management and data analytics to optimize system performance. The system generates electricity more efficiently than conventional biogas power plants as the production of electricity is supported by solar energy when biogas is not available. The generation of electric power by using a mix of solar power and biogas forms the latest trend in the biomass electric power generation market.

By Feedstock: Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass

By End-User: Households, Industrial Sector, Government Sector, Others

By Technology: Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas.

By Geography: The global biomass electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biomass electricity market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biomass electricity market, biomass electricity market share, biomass electricity market players, biomass electricity market segments and geographies, biomass electricity market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The biomass electricity market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Biomass Electricity Market Organizations Covered: Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On Se, Graanul Invest Group and RWE Innogy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

