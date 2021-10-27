Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the prostate cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2020 to $3.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increasing male geriatric population is a major driver for the prostate cancer drugs market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2592&type=smp

The prostate cancer drugs market consists of sales of various drugs used for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer caused due to uncontrollable development of cells in the prostate gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Some of the possible treatments for prostate cancer include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

Trends In The Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market

The use of combination therapy to treat prostate cancer is an emerging trend in the market. This is mainly because in some cases of prostate cancer, monotherapy has not been effective for the patients. In this regard, companies in the prostate cancer drugs market are investing more in combination therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. For example, in February 2018, Pfizer announced the results of its Phase 3 PROSPER trial in patients with non-metastatic (M0) Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), which show that the use of XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of developing metastases or death by 71% compared to using ADT alone. Similarly, other combination therapies such as a combination of radiation therapy and androgen deprivation therapy for men with recurrent prostate cancer, and using chemotherapy drug docetaxel (Taxotere) along with ADT are also being used to treat prostate cancer.

Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global prostate cancer drugs market is further segmented:

By Type: Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer, Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer

By Therapy: Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global prostate cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Prostate Cancer Drugs Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prostate-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prostate cancer drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global prostate cancer drugs market, prostate cancer drugs market share, prostate cancer drugs market players, prostate cancer drugs market segments and geographies, prostate cancer drugs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The prostate cancer drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021:

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Therapy (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy), By Primary Indication (B-Cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma), By Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Brain Tumor, Lung Cancer), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-immunotherapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines, Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines), By Technology (Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines), By Cancer Type (Prostate, Cervical, Colorectal, Throat), By End-User (Cancer Treatment Centers, Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-vaccines-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapy), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/