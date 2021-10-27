Global Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $7.37 billion in 2020 to $7.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $9.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Increase in geriatric population globally is driving the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market.

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Vital parameter monitoring devices are used to monitor critical parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological parameters.

Trends In The Global Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of wearable health devices (WHDs). WHDs are smart electronic devices that can be worn by a consumer and are capable of tracking information related to health and fitness. These devices facilitate better monitoring of health and can help in early diagnosis and guidance from doctors. For instance, the ViSi Mobile developed by Sotera Wireless is a wearable device that can provide many vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, etc. VitalTag is another wearable device developed as part of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate program to detect and monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and blood pressure. Current Health recently got an FDA approval for an artificial intelligence-powered wearable device that monitors patient vital signs at the hospital and at home.

Global Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings

By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

By Pulse Oximeters: Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips

By Geography: The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings), SunTech Medical (Halma plc), Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, and Medtronic plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

