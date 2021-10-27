Global Fertilizing Machinery Market Size And Fertilizing Machinery Market Growth Opportunities

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the fertilizing machinery market is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2020 to $13.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.2%. High demand for food crops across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the fertilizing machinery market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Fertilizing Machinery Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3503&type=smp

The fertilizing machinery market consists of sales of fertilizing machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fertilizing machinery such as wheel hoe, cono weeder, fertilizer dibbler and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Fertilizing Machinery Market

The launch of fertilizer drone machines is gaining popularity in the fertilizing machinery market. Fertilizer drone machines can be used for fertilization of crops such as rice, wheat, vegetables, seeding, flowers, and others. It can also reduce the use of pesticides by 20% compared to manual operations, and greatly reduce operating time, reduce the cost of growers, and increase spraying accuracy. For instance, in 2019, Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) launched Agras T16, which is a spray drone to apply fertilizers and pesticides to field crops and orchards. The Agras T16 has an advanced overall structure with modular design and supports the loftiest payload and widest spray width ever in a DJI agricultural drone. With significant hardware, an AI engine, and 3D-operation planning, the T16 has a significantly improved operational efficiency. The fertilizing machinery sector is particularly embracing drones to improve efficiency and help increase crop production.

Global Fertilizing Machinery Market Segments:

The global fertilizing machinery market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Fertilizer Dryers, Fertilizer Screening Machines, Fertilizer Crushers, Fertilizer Granulators, Fertilizer Mixers

By Disc Type: Single Disc Fertilizer Spreaders, Double Disc Fertilizer Spreaders

By Application: Agriculture, Forestry, Greenbelt, Other

By Geography: The global fertilizing machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Fertilizing Machinery Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertilizing-machinery-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fertilizing machinery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fertilizing machinery market, fertilizing machinery global market share, fertilizing machinery global market players, fertilizing machinery global market segments and geographies, fertilizing machinery global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fertilizing machinery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fertilizing Machinery Market Organizations Covered: Deere & Company, Kuhn Group, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Lanco Equipment, CNH Industrial, Mahindra Tractors, Simonsen Industries, Crump Spreaders Australia, Gason, Salford Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Fertilizing Machinery Global Market Report 2021:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual), By Application (Land Development And Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing And Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting And Threshing, Post-Harvest And Argo Processing), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Construction Machinery, Agricultural Implement, Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous, Manual), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Commercial And Service Industry Machinery, Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment, Metalworking Machinery, Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machinery-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/