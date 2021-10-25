Directed Energy Weapons Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Development, Merger, Acquisition and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Directed Energy Weapons Market Size – USD 13.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Directed Energy Weapons industry. The report covers the Directed Energy Weapons Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Directed Energy Weapons market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Directed Energy Weapons market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Directed Energy Weapons market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Directed Energy Weapons Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Directed Energy Weapons industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Directed Energy Weapons market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Directed Energy Weapons Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key Companies in the market include: The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Directed Energy Weapons Market.

Examine the size of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Directed Energy Weapons Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Directed Energy Weapons market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Directed Energy Weapons market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid-state Laser

Chemical Laser

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

High-Power Sonic (HPS)

Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Directed Energy Weapons market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Directed Energy Weapons industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Directed Energy Weapons market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Directed Energy Weapons industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

