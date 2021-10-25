St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 21A405247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V.Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2021 @ 2040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 29 RAILROAD ST Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Scott Shackett
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/22/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a citizen dispute on Railroad St, in Newbury. While investigating the citizen dispute, Troopers spoke with Alisa Picknell about an unrelated incident and learned that Shackett had violated his conditions of release by contacting Picknell through electronic means. Shackett was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/29/2021 at 8AM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: No
