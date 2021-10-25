Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V.Cole                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2021 @ 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 29 RAILROAD ST Newbury, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Scott Shackett                                         

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/22/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a citizen dispute on Railroad St, in Newbury. While investigating the citizen dispute, Troopers spoke with Alisa Picknell about an unrelated incident and learned that Shackett had violated his conditions of release by contacting Picknell through electronic means. Shackett was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court on 11/29/2021 at 8AM to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2021         

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

