Organic Electronics Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2028

Organic Electronics Market Size – USD 55.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Organic Electronics Market ’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Organic Electronics Market . The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Organic Electronics Market , including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors

Organic electronics is garnering significant traction in the medical industry, particularly in the treatment of blindness by insertion of retinal chip in patient’s eye. Organic retinal chips convert light rays entering the eye into electrical signals and transfer it to brain via the receptor cells. This technology has enabled patients with blindness to distinguish light and dark, object contours, and occasionally even facial expressions and alphabets.

The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key Companies in the Organic Electronics Market include:

Covestro AG, Novaled GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, Siemens AG, LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., and Evonik Industries.

North America Keyword market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Keyword market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Keyword market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Keyword market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Keyword market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global organic electronics market on the basis of material type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Semiconductor

Dielectric

Conductor

Substrate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Display

Battery

Lighting

Conductive Ink

Memory

Organic Photovoltaics

Sensor

Organic RFID

Others

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

