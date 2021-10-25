Vision Guided Robotics Market 2021 | Key drivers, business insights and future trends along with leading market players
Diminishing fertility rates and longer lifespans are the significant factors contributing to this growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision-guided robotics technology includes robots built-in with cameras and sensors to provide response signals to the robot controller to move accurately to the target position.
The vision-guided robotics market is driven by the increasing need for automation & safety, high labor cost, a dearth of skilled labor, and a rise in investments in R&D activities. However, high initial cost and lack of awareness among small- and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to marginally hamper the global vision-guided robotics market size during the forecast period.
The global vision-guided robotics market was valued at $3,834 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $7,718 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022.
The hardware segment dominated the market in 2014 with around 66% revenue share of the global market, owing to advancements in processing capabilities and the development of smart cameras and new interfaces. Furthermore, the services segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7%, as services are provided after the installation of software and hardware. In addition, services ensure flexible and efficient mechanization between vision systems and robotics.
The vision-guided robotics market is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2014, accounting for around 36% share. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period on account of growing advancements in the automobile and electrical industry in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 160 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2113
The automobile segment dominated the global vision-guided robotics market size with around 32% share in 2014, followed by the electrical & electronics segment. Furthermore, the electrical & electronics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% owing to upsurge in need for inspection and testing of electronics to ensure the proper functioning of processes.
Key industry players - Pleora Technologies, Inc., DENSO Robotics, Allied Vision Technologies, GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, BitFlow, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, and Yaskawa America, Inc.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2113
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the global market.
2. Vision guided robotics market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Vision guided robotics market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Vision guided robotics market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of Vision guided robotics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Vision guided robotics market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Smart Factory Market
2. customer information system market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn