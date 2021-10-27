Global Keyboards Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Keyboards Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Keyboards Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Keyboards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the market is expected to grow from $100.96 billion in 2020 to $110.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $131.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The rising prevalence of gamers using the keyboard for gaming is a key factor driving the growth of the keyboard market.

The keyboard market consists of sales of keyboards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide keyboards, which are computer peripheral equipment used to add input functionality to a computer. The keyboard is one of the primary hardware input devices that is used to communicate with a computer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Keyboards Market

Growing technological advances are a major trend gaining popularity in the keyboards market. Major companies operating in the keyboard industry are focused on creating innovative keyboard technology solutions. For instance, in January 2020, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard with Chrome OS Edition. With the familiar top row of browser and device control keys, plus dedicated Google Assistant and search/menu buttons, the K580 is among the few third-party Chromebook optimized keyboards.

Global Keyboards Market Segments:

The global keyboards market is further segmented:

By Type: Basic Keyboard (QWERTY), Wired Keyboard, Wireless Keyboard, Ergonomic Keyboard, Vertical Keyboard, Compact Keyboard, Adjustable Keyboard, Split Keyboard, Mechanical Keyboard

Others By Application: Corporate, Personal, Gaming

By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Offline Store

By Geography: The global keyboard market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Keyboards Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides keyboards market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global keyboards market, keyboards market share, keyboards market players, keyboards market segments and geographies, keyboards market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The keyboards market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Keyboards Market Organizations Covered: Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., Kinesis Corp., Razer Inc., Samsung, Corsair Components Inc., Targus Inc., Matias Corporation, Riitek, Datadesk Technologies Inc, Fentek Industries Inc, Fellowes Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

