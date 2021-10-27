Smart Dishwashers Global Market Grows At Rate Of 12% Through 2021

Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart dishwashers market is expected grow from $2.45 billion in 2020 to $2.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The increasing importance of kitchen renovation or remodelling is a key factor driving the growth of the smart dishwasher market.

The smart dishwashers market consists of sales of smart dishwashers and related services that are used in commercial and household. A smart dishwasher is a linked smart home appliance (such as a smart microwave or smart oven) that gives your regular dishwasher enhanced features, such features can include Wi-Fi access and options for versatility such as voice control from an activated virtual home assistant and mobile controls.

Trends In The Global Smart Dishwashers Market

Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers is a key trend in the smart dishwashers market. The Wi-Fi enabled dish washer allows owners to manage the cleaning process, enabling them to begin and track cycles remotely via phone or tablet. For instance, LG Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers come with built-in SmartThinQ technology that provide mobile alerts when a process is over. The SmartThinQ technology is integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and therefore the status can be checked through voice commands without the requirement of any manual activities. In 2020, Whirlpool has introduced Whirpool WFC3C24PUK dishwasher with the company's 6th Sense Technology that uses sensors to detect how dirty the plates are and change the settings accordingly. The Wi-Fi enabled smart technology dishwashers deliver excellent cleaning results with time, energy & water savings.

Global Smart Dishwashers Market Segments:

The global smart dishwashers market is further segmented:

By Type: Small Size Freestyle Smart Dishwashers, Large-Scale Freestyle Smart Dishwashers

By Applications: Household, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global smart dishwasher market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Dishwashers Global Market Report 2021 provides smart dishwashers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart dishwashers market, smart dishwashers market share, smart dishwashers market players, smart dishwashers market segments and geographies, smart dishwashers market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Dishwashers Market Organizations Covered: Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Miele & Cie, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic, Haier Group Corporation, Aga Rangemaster Group, Asko Appliances AB, Dacor, Fagor America, Hoover Candy Group, Sears Brands, SMEG, VESTEL, Xiaomi Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

