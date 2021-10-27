Oncology Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2025

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the oncology devices market size is expected to grow from $96.335 billion in 2020 to $110.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $196.963 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%. A growing number of cancer cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology devices market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Oncology Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3373&type=smp

The oncology devices market consists of sales of oncology devices and related services provided by the manufacturer of oncology devices. Oncology is a branch of science that investigates cancer cells. Oncology devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of cancer including breast cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, skin cancer, kidney cancer, and brain tumor.

Trends In The Global Oncology Devices Market

Major companies in the market, research institutes and governments are continuously focusing on developing new devices to treat cancer patients. For instance, AIROS Medical Inc., a medical technology company based in the USA, launched AIROS 6 sequential compression therapy device and garment system to treat breast cancer patients. The advanced technology expanded upper extremity post-mastectomy treatment options for patients with lymphedema.

Global Oncology Devices Market Segments:

The global oncology devices market is further segmented:

By Device Type: Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices

By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy

By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global oncology device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Oncology Devices Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides oncology devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global oncology devices market, oncology devices market share, oncology devices market players, oncology devices market segments and geographies, oncology devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The oncology devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Oncology Devices Market Organizations Covered: Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Oncura Inc, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Roche Diagnostics, IBA Group, Biogenex Laboratories, C.R Bard Inc., Theragenics Corporation, PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021:

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021 - By Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Distribution Type (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilars-market-global-report

Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Brain Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Skin Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer), By Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermic Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT), Chips & Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectroscopy, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/