Global Autonomous Trains Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous trains market is expected grow from $6.95 billion in 2020 to $7.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast and reliable mode of transportation is contributing the growth of global autonomous train market.

The market for autonomous trains consists of sales of autonomous trains, which are automatic train protection (ATP) system enabled, helps the train to automatically stop at signals with speed control. The trains are designed with high powered cameras, latest sensors, GPS data, and onboard computer systems. The data is collected from sensors and monitored at control rooms which enables the autonomous system to make an informed decision. Autonomous trains can run more frequently and achieve higher speeds, enables managers to increase the number of trains in operation on a route instead of having to go to the significant expense of building new tracks. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the automatic trains by the sales of these products.

Trends In The Global Autonomous Trains Market

LiDAR and Artificial Intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures speed of moving train and captures irregularities of the track and evaluates the rail track quality. It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually. The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance which help to reduce the incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly. Control Centre with visual and voice interactions during an incident is a time-consuming process. AI also help to reduce these interactions and allow traffic controllers to focus on the core problem.

Global Autonomous Trains Market Segments:

The global autonomous trains market is further segmented:

By Train Type: Suburban Trains, Tram, Monorail, Subway/Metro, Long Distance Trains

By Technology: Automatic Train Control (ATC), Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Positive Train Control (PTC)

By Grade of Automation: GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4

By Application: Passenger Train, Freight, Mining

By Geography: The global autonomous trains market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous trains market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous trains market, autonomous trains market share, autonomous trains market players, autonomous trains market segments and geographies, autonomous trains market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous trains market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Autonomous Trains Market Organizations Covered: Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG., Thales Group, Ansaldo, Beijing Traffic Control Technology, General Electric, China CNR Corporation Ltd, Incheon Transit Corporation, Intesens, Transmashholding, CalAmp, Hollysys, Deuta, Wabtec Corporation, Ingeteam, Tech Mahindra Ltd, American Equipment Company, Belden, Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A, Deutsche Bahn AG, Tvema, Wabtec Corporation.

