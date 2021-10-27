Global Hand Towel Market Size And Hand Towel Market Growth Opportunities

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hand Towel Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand towel market is expected to grow from $3.43 billion in 2020 to $3.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market.

The hand towel market consists of sales of hand towel, which is a rectangular piece of absorbent paper made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping the hands or face, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

Trends In The Global Hand Towel Market

The manufactures of forest-friendly paper towels are gaining traction. Forest-friendly paper towels are those that are manufactured without the cutting down of forests. These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane. For instance, Who Gives A Crap, a paper towel manufacturer, specializing in environmentally friendly, zero waste, safe and plastic-free household products, manufactures environmentally friendly paper kitchen towels that are made of tree-free products and give value to money. They are super durable 2-ply towels that can clean-up very well.

Global Hand Towel Market Segments:

The global hand towel market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towel

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others

By Geography: The global hand towel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand Towel Market Organizations Covered: Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Hengan, Vinda, Asaleo Care, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, Metsa Tissue, CMPC Tissue, KP Tissue, Cascades, APP.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

