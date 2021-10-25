Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $2,130 Billion By 2028

Attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, a high risk of developing chronic due to rapid urbanization

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Blood Pressure, and Mental Health), Components (Devices and Software) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1727

RPM is an innovative care delivery model that securely transmits patients' data to healthcare teams, and alerts the providers about the early signs of clinical deterioration, and thus creates opportunities for timely intervention. It allows hospital and healthcare systems to improve and ensure compliance with post-discharge plans. This is because the doctor has access to patient's vitals outside the hospital premises. They identify any potential health problems using the historical track records and time-based monitoring, and intervene before they cause any emergency. This reduces readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease a number of unnecessary trips to the doctor's office by automatically updating the patient's vital sign database at regular intervals and reduce travel-related expenses. These factors are necessary to receive quality medical care and drive the RPM market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited awareness about the RPM devices restrains the market growth.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific Corporation
General Electric Company
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Medtornic Plc
Masimo Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson and Johnson
Omron Corporation

Presently, North America and Europe are the most lucrative markets supplemented by factors, such as high purchasing power leading to rapid adoption of innovative technologies, increase in prevalence and incidences of chronic diseases in these region owing to the sedentary lifestyle, and established reimbursement policies along with the improved awareness. The Asia-Pacific RPM market is projected to be fastest growing geography globally. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to the healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Remote Patient Monitoring Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Market growth.

