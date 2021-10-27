Serviced Office Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2025

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the serviced office market is expected grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $32.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%. Governments are increasingly supporting and funding start-ups and SMEs which is primarily contributing to the growth of serviced offices.

Request For A Sample For The Global Serviced Office Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3169&type=smp

The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.

Trends In The Global Serviced Office Market

The serviced offices are implementing the internet of things into their services. A smart serviced office came in most of the aspects as a serviced office except that smart serviced office is equipped with sensors, interactive devices, etc. For companies that are concerned about costs, the smart serviced office provides management services with the use of technology. For instance, an empty meeting room or a quiet area within the smart serviced office can be found easily using sensors. There are many advantages with IoT in the serviced office. Smart serviced offices offer several advantages such as improved time management, efficiency, reduced operational cost.

Global Serviced Office Market Segments:

The global serviced office market is further segmented:

By Offering: Private Offices, Virtual Offices, Others

By Vertical: IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods

By Space Provider: Big Brands, Independent

By Geography: The global serviced office market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Serviced Office Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/serviced-office-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides serviced office market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global serviced office global market, serviced office global market share, serviced office global market players, serviced office global market segments and geographies, serviced office global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The serviced office global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Serviced Office Market Organizations Covered: WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Office Freedom, Serendipity Labs, ShareDesk, TechSpace, The Office Group, Breather Inc, Knotel.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Serviced Office Global Market Report 2021:

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coworking-spaces-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Office Supplies (Except Paper) Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-suppliesexcept-paper-manufacturing-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/