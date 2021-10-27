Medical Feed Additives Global Market Grows At Rate Of 19% Through 2021

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical feed additives market is expected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2020 to $13.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Increase in prevalence of diseases among animals is driving the growth of the medicated feed additives market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Medical Feed Additives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2452&type=smp

The medical feed additives market consists of sales of medical feed additives and related services in order to prepare complete food for animals. Medical feed additives help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, results in better productivity, and prevents animals from diseases. Medical feed additives industry includes companies that produce animal feed additives such as vitamins and probiotic, preservatives, antioxidants, digestibility enhancers, gut flora stabilizers and others.

Trends In The Global Medical Feed Additives Market

Companies in the medical feed additives market are introducing new feed medicated additives formed as a result of combination of two or more medicated feed additives. More than 70% of manufacturers are now using more than one feed additive in animal feed to increase the efficiency of the product. For instance, Zoetis, a global health company got the approval for its Cyden and Lincomix combination feed additive from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and is proposed to be used as medicated feed additive for poultry. Also, FDA approved combination of Zoetis’ feed additives ACTOGAIN 45 (ractopamine hydrochloride) and ENGAIN (ractopamine hydrochloride) that makes more lean muscle and less fat while optimizing feed efficiency.

Global Medical Feed Additives Market Segments:

The global medical feed additives market is further segmented:

By Type: Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics & prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino acids

By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture

By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premix Feeds, Base Mixes

By Class type: Type A, Type B, Type C

By Geography: The global medical feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Medical Feed Additives Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical feed additives market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical feed additives market, medical feed additives global market share, medical feed additives global market players, medical feed additives market segments and geographies, medical feed additives market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical feed additives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Medical Feed Additives Market Organizations Covered: Zoetis Inc., Cargill, CHS Inc., Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes) and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2021:

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Poultry Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-global-market-report

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunity-boosting-food-products-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/