BAG Takes The First Step Into The World Of GameFi
While providing an educational and entertaining experience, Blockchain Adventurers Guild brings a new unique take on the “Earn While you Learn” concept.UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This DAO brings an innovative play2earn feature where users can complete quests to gain experience and claim rewards relative to the earned experience. The primary objective of this platform is to leverage blockchain technology to enable clients with an autonomous digital environment.
By completing several educational quests, Users can earn BGLD coins that allow people to purchase a variety of collectible NFTs ranked in rarity. This innovative platform provides users with a safe environment to expand their NFT collection while also learning about financial freedom.
A representative from BAG had this to say about the platform, “This world is full of schemes claiming to make you rich overnight. BAG is not that; it is a straightforward, fun, and a to the point resource for those who want to subsidize their income - or replace it entirely depending on what you put in.”
Aside from offering unique NFTs and a Cryptocurrency with limitless potential, the amazing team behind BAG maintains a sustainable plan to expand the scope of BGLD in the coming years. For this reason, it has attracted many investors within a few weeks into the launch of the token.
It is truly an inspirational attempt by BAG to educate people and gear them up for their journey into Blockchain, NFTs, and DeFi. This platform is entirely free and offers real money per the users’ participation in the different quests. With that said, use this link to learn more about all the amazing opportunities that await on this platform https://app.thisistheway.finance.
Website: https://app.thisistheway.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BAG_DAO
Discord: https://discord.io/BAG-DAO
cbit3o
Blockchain Adventurers Guild
cbit3o@protonmail.com