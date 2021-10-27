Consumer Drones Global Market Grows At Rate Of 12% Through 2021

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the consumer drones market is expected grow from $2.09 billion in 2020 to $2.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the recreational consumer drones market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Consumer Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2500&type=smp

The consumer (recreational) drones market consists of sales of recreational consumer drones and related services. These drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public use rather than for commercial purposes.

Trends In The Global Consumer Drones Market

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable automation of consumer drones. Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller's range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods. Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller. However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself. Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary. For example, Skydio has created a drone called the R1, which uses machine learning to maneuver itself in mid-air and follow a person (target) wherever they go.

Global Consumer Drones Market Segments:

The global consumer drones market is further segmented:

By Type: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone

By Technology: Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone

By Application: Hobbyist & Gaming, Aerial Photography, Others

By Geography: The global consumer drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Consumer Drones Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-recreational-drones-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides consumer drones market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global consumer drones market, consumer drones market share, consumer drones market players, consumer drones market segments and geographies, consumer drones market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The consumer drones market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Consumer Drones Market Organizations Covered: 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A, DJI, Yuneec, EHang, Airdog, GoPro, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology, Hobbico, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology, Horizon Hobby, Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial, Walkera, ZEROTECH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2021:

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drones-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

Military Drones Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-drones-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/