Rellevate Partners with Crocs to Bring Pay Any-Day Feature to Retail & Distribution Center Employees
Targeted Approach to Employee Financial WellnessSTAMFORD, CT, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, announced it has partnered with Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, to introduce the Rellevate Digital Account with Pay Any-Day to their retail and distribution center employees working in the United States.
Rellevate’s state-of-the-art digital platform strengthens organizations and their workforces, at no charge to employers. The Rellevate Digital Account features Pay Any-Day, which enables employers to offer employees secure and affordable access to earned wages, any time before their scheduled pay day. Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day (Earned Wage Access) can increase employee engagement, positively impact employee productivity and health, and ultimately reduce employer costs. Other features of the Rellevate Digital Account include Bill Pay, Send Money and Visa® Debit Card. There are no monthly subscription fees, no credit checks, and no minimum balance requirements.
“Crocs’ commitment to their dedicated employees shines through by implementing programs such as Rellevate’s financial wellness benefit. During a challenging employment market, they took a proactive approach to being the ‘Employer of Choice’ by offering Rellevate’s Digital Account to new hires and their existing workforce. We are excited to collaborate with a leading-edge brand to provide their employees with on demand products like Pay Any-Day that can positively impact their lives and financial wellness,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate.
In 2021, Crocs was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and was recognized by Forbes during 2021 as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers and one of the Best Employers for Diversity.
“Business performance and employee wellbeing are inherently interconnected, but it’s critical that we look beyond the traditional perks and programs to support our workforce in new and innovative ways,” said Shannon Sisler, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Crocs. “Partnering with Rellevate through their Pay Any-Day platform is a convenient way for Crocs’ retail and distribution center employees to access their earned pay and will serve as a valued recruiting tool as we grow now and in the future.”
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Send Money, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
The Rellevate Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.
