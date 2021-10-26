IMT Residential Partners with SuiteSpot to Enhance Maintenance Processes Throughout Nationwide Portfolio

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform

US-based apartment operator, IMT Residential, becomes the newest member of the SuiteSpot network by adopting the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology is excited to announce a partnership with IMT Residential. This October, the US-based apartment operator became the newest member of the SuiteSpot network by adopting the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform to enhance its maintenance and management of over 17,000 apartment units throughout its nationwide portfolio.

“IMT strives to be America’s best apartment operator and solutions like SuiteSpot TRIMM™ allow us to fulfill that commitment by ensuring our operations and maintenance processes are optimized for efficiency,” explained Joseph Elhabr, VP of Operations at IMT Residential. “This benefits all stakeholders, specifically our maintenance staff, property managers, and asset managers. Streamlining our turnover and maintenance enables those business processes to perform faster with less reliance on people - ultimately making all parties involved in these processes more productive”.

SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one unit turnover and maintenance platform designed for use in the back office or in the field via the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ mobile app. IMT Residential implemented the solution once it was made available through an integration with its existing MRI Property Management Software (PMS), which was the result of a partnership between SuiteSpot Technology and MRI Software.

Prior to adopting SuiteSpot TRIMM™, IMT Residential was challenged by a lack of efficiency in their maintenance processes due to paper work orders, delays and lack of visibility. With SuiteSpot, IMT is now able to see real-time updates and gain a new level of transparency with their service requests and unit turns. Overall, SuiteSpot helps IMT’s maintenance team be more efficient and productive.

Upgrading the Make-ready Process

Today, property management teams must work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively to meet the residents’ needs and keep building occupants and workers safe.

With SuiteSpot TRIMM™, multifamily owners and operators can rise to the challenge by optimizing their turn, renovation, inspection, and maintenance management processes. The platform blends automation, reporting and analytics, cloud computing, advanced benchmarking, and a user-friendly mobile app to give property teams numerous advantages, including:

-a defined, documented, and dynamic process to guide all employee actions;

-centralized project, vendor, and workforce management; and

-cloud-based tech designed to offer ease and flexibility for field use and stability, security, and necessary integrations on the backend.

“Our research shows that legacy turnover, renovations, inspections, and maintenance processes cost multifamily operators millions of dollars in unnecessary operational costs,” says Elik Jaeger, SuiteSpot CEO. “SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is designed to create greater efficiency for operators and multifamily staff, enabling properties to lower their costs while increasing flexibility and resilience.”

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

About IMT

IMT Residential is a Los Angeles based privately held full-service operator of multifamily residential communities. The company currently manages over 17,500 residential units and 54 communities in nine U.S. states. Founded in 1992, IMT Residential has been recognized on the lists of Top 50 multifamily firms nationally by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and Multifamily Executive Magazine. Additional information on IMT Residential can be obtained by going to imtResidential.com.