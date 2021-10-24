Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the 3100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:38 pm, the suspect and two victims were involved in an altercation at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victims with a pole. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, 43 year-old Darryl Barnes, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pole).