Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping offense that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:20 am the suspect approached the juvenile and adult victim at the listed location. The suspect began yelling at the victims, claiming the juvenile was his daughter. The victims boarded a Metro bus in order to flee from the suspect, however, the suspect followed the victims onto the bus. Once inside the bus, the suspect attempted to grab the juvenile victim assaulting the adult victim in the process. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, October 22, 2021, 38 year-old Matthew Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Simple Assault.

